Bomb Threat at Jaipur Collectorate Turns Out to Be Hoax

A bomb threat received via email at the Jaipur collectorate caused a full evacuation and an extensive search by authorities. The email, which was eventually deemed a hoax, prompted bomb disposal and expert teams to inspect the premises for two hours. Investigations are underway to trace the sender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An alarming bomb threat was reported at the Jaipur collectorate on Thursday, sparking an immediate evacuation and intensive inspection of the building.

Authorities, including collectors and DCP West Amit Budhania, responded to the email threat with a thorough search, deploying bomb disposal and dog squads that found no evidence of explosives.

The email, which disrupted local operations due to the nearby presence of courts and a mini secretariat, is under investigation as expert teams work to trace its origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

