Bomb Threat at Jaipur Collectorate Turns Out to Be Hoax

An alarming bomb threat was reported at the Jaipur collectorate on Thursday, sparking an immediate evacuation and intensive inspection of the building.

Authorities, including collectors and DCP West Amit Budhania, responded to the email threat with a thorough search, deploying bomb disposal and dog squads that found no evidence of explosives.

The email, which disrupted local operations due to the nearby presence of courts and a mini secretariat, is under investigation as expert teams work to trace its origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)