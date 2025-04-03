Austria Closes Borders to Combat Foot-and-Mouth Threat

In a bid to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, Austria announced the closure of two smaller border crossings with Slovakia and 21 with Hungary starting Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry.

The disease, although harmless to humans, severely impacts cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, leading to possible trade restrictions and livestock culling. Recent outbreaks in Hungary and Slovakia, which declared an emergency, prompted swift preventive actions.

Austria will enhance security at main border crossings, concentrating police resources there. The Interior Ministry emphasized the importance of these measures while withholding specifics on the operations to ensure effectiveness.

