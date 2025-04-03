Left Menu

Austria Closes Borders to Combat Foot-and-Mouth Threat

Austria is closing several border crossings with Slovakia and Hungary to prevent foot-and-mouth disease from entering the country. This decision comes after outbreaks in Hungary and Slovakia, where emergency measures have been implemented. The Austrian government is focusing resources on main crossings for enhanced security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:03 IST
Austria Closes Borders to Combat Foot-and-Mouth Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a bid to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, Austria announced the closure of two smaller border crossings with Slovakia and 21 with Hungary starting Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry.

The disease, although harmless to humans, severely impacts cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, leading to possible trade restrictions and livestock culling. Recent outbreaks in Hungary and Slovakia, which declared an emergency, prompted swift preventive actions.

Austria will enhance security at main border crossings, concentrating police resources there. The Interior Ministry emphasized the importance of these measures while withholding specifics on the operations to ensure effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025