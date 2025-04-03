Explosion Drama: Dam Square Car Fire Shocks Amsterdam
A car caught fire in Amsterdam's Dam Square, following an explosion suspected to be intentional. No injuries were reported, although footage shows a man with burning clothes being apprehended. The area was sealed off for investigation. This follows a recent stabbing rampage nearby.
On Thursday afternoon, a car fire erupted in Amsterdam's bustling Dam Square after an explosion. Authorities suspect the driver deliberately caused the incident.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported, despite the crowded setting. Footage reveals a man with burning clothes near the scene, who was subsequently apprehended by police.
Large sections of the square were cordoned off as explosives experts examined the vehicle. This incident comes on the heels of a stabbing spree that wounded five people nearby last week.
