Left Menu

Explosion Drama: Dam Square Car Fire Shocks Amsterdam

A car caught fire in Amsterdam's Dam Square, following an explosion suspected to be intentional. No injuries were reported, although footage shows a man with burning clothes being apprehended. The area was sealed off for investigation. This follows a recent stabbing rampage nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:09 IST
Explosion Drama: Dam Square Car Fire Shocks Amsterdam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday afternoon, a car fire erupted in Amsterdam's bustling Dam Square after an explosion. Authorities suspect the driver deliberately caused the incident.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, despite the crowded setting. Footage reveals a man with burning clothes near the scene, who was subsequently apprehended by police.

Large sections of the square were cordoned off as explosives experts examined the vehicle. This incident comes on the heels of a stabbing spree that wounded five people nearby last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025