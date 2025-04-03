Left Menu

Netanyahu's Budapest Visit: Hungary Defies ICC Amid Controversy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Hungary for withdrawing from the International Criminal Court during a visit to Budapest. This move follows the ICC's arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza, criticized by both Israel and Hungary as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:58 IST
In a controversial move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended Hungary for its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) during his visit to Budapest. This is a rare international trip for Netanyahu, who is currently facing an ICC arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Hungary's decision was announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who criticized the ICC as a politically driven institution rather than a rule-of-law court. The ICC was established over two decades ago to address war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, but Hungary's exit marks a significant shift.

The decision has sparked varied reactions across Europe. While some EU countries adhere to ICC commitments, others question the legal implications. Netanyahu's visit underscores Hungary's role as a staunch ally of Israel, often blocking EU actions viewed as critical of the nation.

