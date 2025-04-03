Left Menu

Court Seeks Tihar Jail's Response on Poisoning Allegations by Christian Michel James

A Delhi court has requested a status report from Tihar Jail authorities concerning accusations by Christian Michel James, who is implicated in the Agustawestland case, claiming he faced poisoning attempts in jail. The court also arranged for his medical check-up at AIIMS following surgery-related pain.

Christian Michel James
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has called on Tihar authorities to provide a response to allegations made by Christian Michel James, who is reportedly involved in the Agustawestland case. James claims he was targeted with poisoning attempts while incarcerated.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal has instructed the Director General of Prisons at Tihar Jail to submit a comprehensive status report by April 16, 2025, addressing the 'specific serious allegations' brought forth by James.

The court also directed the jail superintendent to ensure James is taken to the orthopedic department at AIIMS for a check-up on April 7, after he complained of pain following surgery on February 11, 2025. Christian Michel James, a British national, was extradited from Dubai on December 4, 2018.

