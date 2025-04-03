Court Seeks Tihar Jail's Response on Poisoning Allegations by Christian Michel James
A Delhi court has requested a status report from Tihar Jail authorities concerning accusations by Christian Michel James, who is implicated in the Agustawestland case, claiming he faced poisoning attempts in jail. The court also arranged for his medical check-up at AIIMS following surgery-related pain.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has called on Tihar authorities to provide a response to allegations made by Christian Michel James, who is reportedly involved in the Agustawestland case. James claims he was targeted with poisoning attempts while incarcerated.
Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal has instructed the Director General of Prisons at Tihar Jail to submit a comprehensive status report by April 16, 2025, addressing the 'specific serious allegations' brought forth by James.
The court also directed the jail superintendent to ensure James is taken to the orthopedic department at AIIMS for a check-up on April 7, after he complained of pain following surgery on February 11, 2025. Christian Michel James, a British national, was extradited from Dubai on December 4, 2018.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Verdict Looms for J&K MP Rashid in Terror Funding Case
Judiciary Access at Stake: Delhi Court Demands Action on Tis Hazari Encroachments
Delhi Court to Decide Bail Plea of J&K MP Rashid in Terror Case
Delhi Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Crypto Fraud Case
Delhi Court Sets Date for Hearing in Kapil Mishra's MCC Violation Case