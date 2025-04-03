Road Rage Tragedy: Iron Pipe Chaos

Two men, accused of a fatal road rage incident, have been arrested after allegedly attacking Satyam alias Musau with an iron pipe, leading to his death. The incident took place a month ago and was brought to light on Thursday, according to local police.

Satyam was reportedly struck by the accused while returning from an event. Aman Pandey and Deepak Pandey allegedly attacked him after experiencing a motorcycle mishap that provoked laughter from passersby, enraging the duo. The attack culminated in Satyam's death at a hospital, prompting a case at the Tarabganj police station.

Following their arrest, the accused admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the incident. The police have seized their motorcycle and the iron pipe used in the attack as evidence, while the investigation continues with charges of culpable homicide against the two men.

(With inputs from agencies.)