Left Menu

Vijayan Condemns Attack on Priests: A Call for Justice

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns the attack on Catholic priests in Jabalpur, calling for urgent legal action. He criticizes authorities for inaction and highlights the threat posed by rising communal violence in India. Vijayan urges the Union and state governments to support the victims and safeguard minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:34 IST
Vijayan Condemns Attack on Priests: A Call for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the recent attack on Catholic priests in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, urging authorities to take decisive legal action against the culprits.

In a statement, Vijayan highlighted that a group of tribals on a pilgrimage were wrongfully detained on charges of forced religious conversion. When priests intervened to help, they were beaten in police presence — an incident Vijayan described as 'extremely despicable'.

Vijayan emphasized the growing threat of communal attacks to India's peace and progress, criticizing the Union government for its silence and calling for concentrated efforts to prevent such violence. He called for support for the victims from both the state and Union governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025