Vijayan Condemns Attack on Priests: A Call for Justice

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the recent attack on Catholic priests in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, urging authorities to take decisive legal action against the culprits.
In a statement, Vijayan highlighted that a group of tribals on a pilgrimage were wrongfully detained on charges of forced religious conversion. When priests intervened to help, they were beaten in police presence — an incident Vijayan described as 'extremely despicable'.
Vijayan emphasized the growing threat of communal attacks to India's peace and progress, criticizing the Union government for its silence and calling for concentrated efforts to prevent such violence. He called for support for the victims from both the state and Union governments.
