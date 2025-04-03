Pandora Faces Impact of U.S. Tariffs with Strategic Mitigation

Pandora, the renowned Danish jeweller, announced on Thursday that it anticipates the total impact of U.S. tariffs to be around 1.2 billion crowns, equivalent to $178.34 million per year, prior to any mitigating actions by the company.

The estimated impact in 2025 is pegged at approximately 700 million crowns, as stated in a company release. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump intensified a global trade war by implementing broad tariffs on imports from both allies and rivals, leading the European Union to threaten countermeasures unless a resolution is found.

Pandora expressed optimism about mitigating 250 million crowns associated with goods that are eventually sold in Canada and Latin America but distributed through the U.S. Nonetheless, the company is actively exploring additional mitigating strategies, such as price adjustments and supply chain restructuring, to address the remaining impact.

