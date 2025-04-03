Court Verdict Unveils Recruitment Scandal in West Bengal
The Supreme Court invalidated the appointments of nearly 26,000 teachers in West Bengal, exposing a major recruitment scandal. BJP leaders blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for corruption and called for her resignation. TMC respects the judgment, promising to support deserving candidates. The court called for a new recruitment process.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has revealed a massive recruitment scandal in West Bengal, annulling the jobs of nearly 26,000 teachers appointed in state-run and state-aided schools. This decision highlights alleged corruption in the recruitment process, previously deemed 'vitiated and tainted' by the court.
Prominent leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including state president Sukanta Majumdar, have held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the alleged corruption, demanding her resignation. Majumdar lamented the plight of deserving, unemployed youth who, he claimed, had their merit 'sold for money' under Banerjee's leadership.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) responded by expressing respect for the court's judgment and reassured the public of their commitment against corruption. Meanwhile, affected teachers, many of whom staged a sit-in in Kolkata, face uncertainty regarding their careers, as the court orders a new recruitment process to be completed within three months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- recruitment
- scandal
- Supreme Court
- Mamata Banerjee
- BJP
- TMC
- corruption
- teachers
- education
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over BJP MLA's Remarks on Actress in Gold Smuggling Case
Tejashwi Yadav Condemns BJP's Alleged Political Vendetta Amid Assembly Elections
Sachin Pilot Condemns BJP's Alleged Targeting of Congress
Uttarakhand CM Dhami and BJP's Anil Baluni Discuss Public Concerns and Governance Initiatives
Political Turmoil: BJP Leader Rajendra Rana's Battle Against Alleged False Charges