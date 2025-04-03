Left Menu

Court Verdict Unveils Recruitment Scandal in West Bengal

The Supreme Court invalidated the appointments of nearly 26,000 teachers in West Bengal, exposing a major recruitment scandal. BJP leaders blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for corruption and called for her resignation. TMC respects the judgment, promising to support deserving candidates. The court called for a new recruitment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has revealed a massive recruitment scandal in West Bengal, annulling the jobs of nearly 26,000 teachers appointed in state-run and state-aided schools. This decision highlights alleged corruption in the recruitment process, previously deemed 'vitiated and tainted' by the court.

Prominent leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including state president Sukanta Majumdar, have held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the alleged corruption, demanding her resignation. Majumdar lamented the plight of deserving, unemployed youth who, he claimed, had their merit 'sold for money' under Banerjee's leadership.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) responded by expressing respect for the court's judgment and reassured the public of their commitment against corruption. Meanwhile, affected teachers, many of whom staged a sit-in in Kolkata, face uncertainty regarding their careers, as the court orders a new recruitment process to be completed within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

