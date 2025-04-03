Delhi's Power Struggle: Allegations and Action
Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood has warned against spreading misinformation about power cuts, countering claims by AAP's Atishi of increased outages under BJP rule. Sood highlighted data showing historical power cuts under AAP's decade-long governance and detailed government plans to handle future power demands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid allegations of increased power outages in Delhi, Power Minister Ashish Sood issued a stern warning against those propagating 'lies' about the current power situation.
He countered claims from the AAP, led by Leader of Opposition Atishi, about escalated outages since the BJP took office, by presenting historical data depicting frequent cuts during AAP's tenure.
The minister assured the public of the government's preparedness to meet rising power demands as well as ongoing coordination with departments to manage flood-related power risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
