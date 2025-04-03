Left Menu

Delhi's Power Struggle: Allegations and Action

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood has warned against spreading misinformation about power cuts, countering claims by AAP's Atishi of increased outages under BJP rule. Sood highlighted data showing historical power cuts under AAP's decade-long governance and detailed government plans to handle future power demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:53 IST
Delhi's Power Struggle: Allegations and Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid allegations of increased power outages in Delhi, Power Minister Ashish Sood issued a stern warning against those propagating 'lies' about the current power situation.

He countered claims from the AAP, led by Leader of Opposition Atishi, about escalated outages since the BJP took office, by presenting historical data depicting frequent cuts during AAP's tenure.

The minister assured the public of the government's preparedness to meet rising power demands as well as ongoing coordination with departments to manage flood-related power risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025