Spain's Bold $15.66 Billion Defense Against U.S. Tariffs

On Thursday, Spain emerged as one of the few major economies to propose a concrete response to the latest U.S. tariffs, unveiling a financial support package valued at 14.1 billion euros ($15.66 billion). The U.S. tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday have reverberated through global markets, drawing widespread criticism from international leaders who see them as a step away from the longstanding era of trade liberalization.

Spain, a leading exporter of olive oil, and a significant supplier of auto parts, steel, and chemicals to the U.S., finds itself directly impacted by the U.S. impositions. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the tariffs as a return to '19th-century protectionism' and criticized the U.S. administration for its indiscriminate targeting. In response, Sanchez highlighted the necessity for Europe to seek new trade allies outside traditional partners, planning upcoming visits to Vietnam and China.

The proposed aid from Spain, pending parliamentary approval, comprises 7.4 billion euros in fresh financing, supplemented by soft loans and existing instruments. The strategy includes reallocating 5 billion euros of EU recovery funds to assist sectors like auto suppliers, aiming to pivot them towards high-demand industries. Additionally, 2 billion euros' credit insurance and export risk coverage are allocated to support affected industries. While the measures provide temporary relief, industry leaders stress that more negotiations are needed for lasting solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)