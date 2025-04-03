Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Bokaro: CISF Lathi Charge Sparks Controversy

At least two individuals were injured after CISF personnel allegedly used a lathi charge to disperse demonstrators in Bokaro, Jharkhand. The protesters, affiliated with BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh, were demanding employment opportunities. While some injuries were reported, claims about a fatality remain unconfirmed by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Jharkhand's Bokaro district as CISF personnel allegedly resorted to a lathi charge, resulting in injuries to at least two demonstrators. The incident unfolded on Thursday as members of the BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh gathered near the Bokaro Steel Plant's administrative building to press for employment-related demands.

According to Bokaro City Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Ranjan, the demonstrators had obstructed the entry of plant employees, prompting CISF personnel to take action. Despite repeated requests to allow passage, the protestors were eventually dispersed with a mild lathi charge.

The aftermath saw two demonstrators receiving treatment at Bokaro General Hospital. While local MLA Sweta Singh claimed a fatality occurred, police have yet to confirm these allegations, adding to the contentious atmosphere surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

