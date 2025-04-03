Tensions Flare in Bokaro: CISF Lathi Charge Sparks Controversy
At least two individuals were injured after CISF personnel allegedly used a lathi charge to disperse demonstrators in Bokaro, Jharkhand. The protesters, affiliated with BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh, were demanding employment opportunities. While some injuries were reported, claims about a fatality remain unconfirmed by police.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated in Jharkhand's Bokaro district as CISF personnel allegedly resorted to a lathi charge, resulting in injuries to at least two demonstrators. The incident unfolded on Thursday as members of the BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh gathered near the Bokaro Steel Plant's administrative building to press for employment-related demands.
According to Bokaro City Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Ranjan, the demonstrators had obstructed the entry of plant employees, prompting CISF personnel to take action. Despite repeated requests to allow passage, the protestors were eventually dispersed with a mild lathi charge.
The aftermath saw two demonstrators receiving treatment at Bokaro General Hospital. While local MLA Sweta Singh claimed a fatality occurred, police have yet to confirm these allegations, adding to the contentious atmosphere surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes Government's Cutbacks on Urban Employment Schemes
EPFO Payroll Surge: A Reflection of Rising Employment and Youth Dominance
Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Budget Targets Development and Employment
40,000 govt jobs provided during 2019-24 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1.51 lakh self employment created, skilling clubs operational: Amit Shah in RS.
BJP Protests Women's Employment in Bars Bill