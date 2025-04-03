Tensions Flare in Bokaro: CISF Lathi Charge Sparks Controversy

Tensions escalated in Jharkhand's Bokaro district as CISF personnel allegedly resorted to a lathi charge, resulting in injuries to at least two demonstrators. The incident unfolded on Thursday as members of the BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh gathered near the Bokaro Steel Plant's administrative building to press for employment-related demands.

According to Bokaro City Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Ranjan, the demonstrators had obstructed the entry of plant employees, prompting CISF personnel to take action. Despite repeated requests to allow passage, the protestors were eventually dispersed with a mild lathi charge.

The aftermath saw two demonstrators receiving treatment at Bokaro General Hospital. While local MLA Sweta Singh claimed a fatality occurred, police have yet to confirm these allegations, adding to the contentious atmosphere surrounding the incident.

