Russian Drone Strike Sparks Fire in Kharkiv

A drone attack orchestrated by Russian forces struck an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, late on Thursday, igniting a massive fire.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, disclosed through the Telegram messaging app that the incident resulted in injuries, with children among those affected. Kharkiv has withstood nearly nightly attacks recently.

These recurring strikes underscore the escalating tension and persistent threat faced by the city amid ongoing conflict.

