Russian Drone Strike Sparks Fire in Kharkiv

A Russian drone strike hit an apartment building in Kharkiv, causing a major fire and injuring several people, including children. The city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported the attack, emphasizing the frequent drone strikes targeting Kharkiv over the past week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone attack orchestrated by Russian forces struck an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, late on Thursday, igniting a massive fire.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, disclosed through the Telegram messaging app that the incident resulted in injuries, with children among those affected. Kharkiv has withstood nearly nightly attacks recently.

These recurring strikes underscore the escalating tension and persistent threat faced by the city amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

