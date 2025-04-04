South Korean Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Saga
South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, marking a significant moment in the country's political crisis. Yoon's brief imposition of martial law led to a series of events including protests, legal battles, and political maneuvering, concluding with his permanent removal from office.
On Friday, South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, bringing an end to one of the country's most severe political crises in decades.
The turmoil began on December 3, 2024, when Yoon declared martial law to address political deadlock, sparking swift opposition and controversy.
After weeks of tumultuous events, including protests and legal confrontations, Yoon was permanently removed from office on April 4, concluding his contentious presidency.
