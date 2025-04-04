Left Menu

South Korean Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Saga

South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, marking a significant moment in the country's political crisis. Yoon's brief imposition of martial law led to a series of events including protests, legal battles, and political maneuvering, concluding with his permanent removal from office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 07:59 IST
South Korean Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, bringing an end to one of the country's most severe political crises in decades.

The turmoil began on December 3, 2024, when Yoon declared martial law to address political deadlock, sparking swift opposition and controversy.

After weeks of tumultuous events, including protests and legal confrontations, Yoon was permanently removed from office on April 4, concluding his contentious presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025