South Korean Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Saga

On Friday, South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, bringing an end to one of the country's most severe political crises in decades.

The turmoil began on December 3, 2024, when Yoon declared martial law to address political deadlock, sparking swift opposition and controversy.

After weeks of tumultuous events, including protests and legal confrontations, Yoon was permanently removed from office on April 4, concluding his contentious presidency.

