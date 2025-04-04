Thavarathnam Pushparani: From Rebel Fighter to Mine Clearer in Sri Lanka's War-Torn Terrain

Thavarathnam Pushparani, once a Tamil Tiger combatant, now stands at a different battlefield—the demining zones in Sri Lanka. As a former rebel, her life's trajectory underscores not just personal but national recovery efforts post-civil war, reflecting the complex dynamics of reconciliation and rebuilding.

The U.S. suspension of aid has thrown Sri Lanka's mine clearance operations into disarray, posing significant challenges to the 2028 deadline for a mine-free nation as stipulated under the Ottawa Treaty. This funding cut threatens the livelihoods of many deminers, echoing the broader socio-economic implications for post-war Sri Lanka.

Pushparani, whose family has been scarred by the conflict, remains steadfast in her mission, driven by a vision of a safer future for younger generations. The urgency for international support highlights the continued struggle for peace and security in regions emerging from protracted conflicts.

