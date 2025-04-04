A New Dawn: Armenia and Azerbaijan Poised for Peace

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism regarding the impending peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This long-awaited agreement aims to resolve ongoing tensions in the South Caucasus region.

At a recent energy conference in Baku, Eric Jacobs, senior adviser at the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources, highlighted the treaty's potential to herald a new era of security and prosperity. Armenia and Azerbaijan appear ready to conclude nearly 40 years of conflict, primarily centered around the Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

Historically, the region has seen recurring violence since the late 1980s, when it sought independence from Azerbaijan with Armenian backing. The fragile peace is yet to be signed, with Azerbaijan requiring Armenia to amend its constitution before agreeing to formalize the accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)