Israel Airstrike in Lebanon Escalates Tensions Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Israel has escalated tensions in the region by carrying out an airstrike in southern Lebanon, killing Hamas commander Hassan Farhat on Friday. The operation is seen as a significant breach of the existing ceasefire that has been in place since the previous conflict.

The Israeli military claimed responsibility for the strike, asserting that Farhat was involved in orchestrating a rocket attack on Safed last year, which resulted in multiple casualties. In contrast, the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, mourned him as a significant figure in the group's resistance efforts.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the airstrike, labeling it a blatant violation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. This development follows a series of recent hostilities, including Israeli airstrikes in Beirut and rocket fire attributed to Lebanese territories, underscoring the fragility of the current peace.

