Australia Eyes National Control of Strategic Darwin Port

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese aims to secure Australian superannuation firms' acquisition of Darwin port from its Chinese owner, prioritizing national interest. Former U.S. President Obama criticized the 2015 lease to Landbridge. Albanese faces election rival Peter Dutton, who may propose a national purchase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has unveiled plans for Australian superannuation firms to acquire the strategically significant Darwin port from its existing Chinese owner, citing national interest. The move seeks to end the lease held since 2015 by Chinese company Landbridge, which drew criticism from former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Albanese stated in an interview on ABC Darwin that transferring ownership to Australian hands is preferred, potentially using superannuation funds. However, the government is willing to consider direct taxpayer involvement if necessary. The statement comes amid an election campaign where Liberal leader Peter Dutton might propose purchasing the port if elected.

Australia is strengthening its northern military bases for rotating U.S. bombers and fighter jets to enhance defense collaboration with the United States. Albanese emphasized that having a major northern port owned by foreign interests poses a risk to national security. Landbridge, through its non-executive director Terry O'Connor, confirmed no discussions with Canberra about the lease.

