Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Drug Bust: Arrest and Manhunt Underway

A man named Ahmed Farooq Motlani was arrested in Navi Mumbai with drugs worth Rs 18.45 lakh. He possessed 73.80 grams of mephedrone. His accomplice, an autorickshaw driver named Noori, is on the run. Motlani has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:02 IST
Navi Mumbai Drug Bust: Arrest and Manhunt Underway
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man, identified as Ahmed Farooq Motlani, was apprehended in Navi Mumbai with drugs estimated to be worth Rs 18.45 lakh, a police official disclosed on Friday.

Motlani was found in possession of 73.80 grams of mephedrone on Thursday. The Taloja police are actively pursuing his accomplice, an autorickshaw driver named Noori, who remains at large.

Authorities have charged Motlani under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to the police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025