Navi Mumbai Drug Bust: Arrest and Manhunt Underway

A 26-year-old man, identified as Ahmed Farooq Motlani, was apprehended in Navi Mumbai with drugs estimated to be worth Rs 18.45 lakh, a police official disclosed on Friday.

Motlani was found in possession of 73.80 grams of mephedrone on Thursday. The Taloja police are actively pursuing his accomplice, an autorickshaw driver named Noori, who remains at large.

Authorities have charged Motlani under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to the police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)