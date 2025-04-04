Tragedy Strikes: Gujarat Warehouse Explosion Probe Unfolds

Gujarat police are actively investigating a catastrophic explosion at an unauthorized warehouse-cum-factory in Deesa, Banaskantha district, which claimed the lives of 21 individuals, most of them from neighboring Madhya Pradesh. The incident raises serious concerns about safety regulations and illegal activities in such facilities.

The police have detained and questioned Deepak Mohnani and Khubchand Mohnani, who are believed to own the premises where the explosion occurred. Sources indicate the premises were being used for illegal firecracker production without the necessary licenses, and the existing permit for storage had lapsed in December 2024.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IAS officer Bhavin Pandya, has been established to delve into the matter. The SIT includes experts from various fields, focusing on uncovering the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and holding those responsible accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)