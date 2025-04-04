Atishi's Battle for Bungalow: A Political Accommodation Dilemma
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has formally requested the public works department to allow her to retain the AB-17, Mathura Road bungalow as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Despite her appeals, the bungalow is part of the central pool, leaving its allocation undecided while a decision is pending for new leaders' accommodations.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has made a formal request to the public works department to allow her continued residence in the AB-17, Mathura Road bungalow. The property, previously allotted to her as chief minister, is now under consideration for retention as she assumes the role of Leader of Opposition.
Public works department officials disclose that the bungalow is classified under the central pool, complicating Atishi's request. While no decision has been made, Atishi has submitted a secondary request to occupy an alternate accommodation at Ansari Road, Daryaganj, once used by a fellow party leader.
A senior PWD official confirmed Atishi's recent communication regarding the bungalow but reiterated its central classification. Meanwhile, a broader allocation process remains ongoing, affecting newly-appointed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other key officials, as suitable government residences are sought in strategic locations.
