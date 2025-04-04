Left Menu

Brother of Prime Accused Nabbed in West Bengal Blast Case

Police have arrested Tushar Banik, brother of prime accused Chandrakanta Banik, in connection with a deadly blast in Pathar Pratima, India. The explosion, linked to a firecracker manufacturing unit, resulted in eight deaths. This arrest is part of a larger investigation into a series of similar incidents in West Bengal.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police have apprehended Tushar Banik, the brother of the prime suspect in the devastating blast in Pathar Pratima, West Bengal. The explosion, which claimed eight lives, has raised serious concerns about safety measures in local firecracker manufacturing units.

Tushar Banik, who was evading arrest, was found at a relative's residence. He is the co-owner of the firecracker factory linked to the tragic incident. Authorities are interrogating him about the safety protocols and the events that led to the deadly explosion.

This incident is not isolated, as the region has witnessed multiple explosions linked to illegal firecracker units, highlighting a worrying pattern of safety negligence in West Bengal's firecracker industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

