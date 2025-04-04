Brother of Prime Accused Nabbed in West Bengal Blast Case

In a significant development, police have apprehended Tushar Banik, the brother of the prime suspect in the devastating blast in Pathar Pratima, West Bengal. The explosion, which claimed eight lives, has raised serious concerns about safety measures in local firecracker manufacturing units.

Tushar Banik, who was evading arrest, was found at a relative's residence. He is the co-owner of the firecracker factory linked to the tragic incident. Authorities are interrogating him about the safety protocols and the events that led to the deadly explosion.

This incident is not isolated, as the region has witnessed multiple explosions linked to illegal firecracker units, highlighting a worrying pattern of safety negligence in West Bengal's firecracker industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)