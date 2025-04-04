The volatile situation in Russia's Belgorod region is reportedly 'under control' following attempts by the Ukrainian military to infiltrate the area. As reported by Russian commander Apti Alaudinov, such development follows Ukraine's enduring hold on portions of Russia's Kursk region since last year.

Alaudinov, leading Chechnya's Akhmat special forces, spoke to Russian media about ongoing operations to eliminate Ukrainian forces from Belgorod. He described the Ukrainian tactics as futile, marking considerable losses without successful outcomes.

While Reuters has been unable to verify these reports, regional conflicts persist. Ongoing combative activities in the Kursk region could undermine Kyiv's leverage in potential peace talks, illustrating the nuanced pressures within the expansive territorial contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)