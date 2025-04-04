Left Menu

Court Rejects Bail for Mosque Leader in Communal Violence Case

Zafar Ali, president of Shahi Jama Masjid's management committee, had his bail plea rejected by a court in connection with a communal violence case. Additional District Judge Nirbhay Narayan Rai heard the case with arguments presented by Government Advocate Hariom Prakash Saini, leading to the decision.

Updated: 04-04-2025 18:29 IST
Court Rejects Bail for Mosque Leader in Communal Violence Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Additional District Judge Nirbhay Narayan Rai's court rejected the bail plea of Shahi Jama Masjid management committee's president, Zafar Ali, involved in a communal violence incident. Detained since March 23, Ali's initial and subsequent bail requests faced setbacks due to case complexities.

Additional District Government Advocate Hariom Prakash Saini highlighted severe allegations against Ali. These involved leading a crowd, attacking police personnel, vandalizing public vehicles, and manipulating facts during a protest. The court, swayed by these arguments, decided against granting the bail.

This development stems from Ali's arrest linked to last November's uproar in Uttar Pradesh over a controversial court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

(With inputs from agencies.)

