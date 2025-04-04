Court Rejects Bail for Mosque Leader in Communal Violence Case

The Additional District Judge Nirbhay Narayan Rai's court rejected the bail plea of Shahi Jama Masjid management committee's president, Zafar Ali, involved in a communal violence incident. Detained since March 23, Ali's initial and subsequent bail requests faced setbacks due to case complexities.

Additional District Government Advocate Hariom Prakash Saini highlighted severe allegations against Ali. These involved leading a crowd, attacking police personnel, vandalizing public vehicles, and manipulating facts during a protest. The court, swayed by these arguments, decided against granting the bail.

This development stems from Ali's arrest linked to last November's uproar in Uttar Pradesh over a controversial court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

(With inputs from agencies.)