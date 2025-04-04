Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Assam's Path to Harmony

Amid tensions in Tinsukia over festival celebrations, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged for peace between Hindi-speaking and local communities. He emphasized resolving disputes through dialogue to ensure continued investment and development in the state. Tinsukia remains a crucial commercial hub in eastern Assam.

Tensions have been simmering in Tinsukia, Assam, as disagreements between Hindi-speaking residents and local organizations regarding the celebration of a festival have come to the forefront. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for peace and harmony, highlighting the impact of these tensions on potential investments and development in the region.

Since Wednesday, unrest has gripped the town, provoked by objections to the local administration's permission for 'Chaitra Chhath' celebrations at the historic 'Na-pukhuri' tank. The situation escalated with the involvement of an anti-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), opposing the move.

CM Sarma has called for dialogues to amicably resolve disputes and emphasized that everyone should have the freedom to celebrate their festivals. He plans to send senior ministers after the Panchayat elections to mediate the issue, striving for peace in Tinsukia, a key hub in eastern Assam.

