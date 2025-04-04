Left Menu

Injured in Pro-Monarchy Protests: The Struggles of Prince Kumar Poddar

Prince Kumar Poddar, a 22-year-old from Bihar, was shot thrice during pro-monarchy demonstrations in Nepal. His family struggles to pay medical bills as government aid remains unfulfilled. The protest, organized by the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, resulted in two deaths and over 110 injured.

Prince Kumar Poddar, a young Indian from Bihar, found himself caught in the crossfire of pro-monarchy demonstrations in Nepal, sustaining three bullet injuries. The 22-year-old was returning from his shop in Bhaktapur district when the incident occurred.

In the chaos that ensued, Poddar had to walk eight kilometers to his room at Teku as no vehicles were operating due to the agitation. He was later admitted to Patan Hospital for treatment, where medical expenses amounted to approximately NRs 70,000, a hefty sum for his family that runs a small shop and trades plastic goods.

Despite the government's pledge to cover Poddar's medical bills, no financial assistance has been forthcoming. The protests, organized by the Rastriya Prajatantra Party along with supporters of ex-king Gyanendra Shah, resulted in the deaths of two individuals and over 110 injuries. Poddar and others are expected to be discharged soon as their treatments have concluded.

