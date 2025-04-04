Left Menu

Historic Legislative Session in Rajya Sabha Concludes with Record Productivity

The Rajya Sabha's Budget Session concluded with an impressive 119% productivity rate. The session featured the passing of key legislations, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, and noteworthy debates on the Union Budget and President's Address. The session, marked by collaboration and dialogue, ended with a historic 159-hour total run time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:35 IST
Historic Legislative Session in Rajya Sabha Concludes with Record Productivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha concluded its Budget Session with an outstanding 119% productivity rate, marking another milestone for the legislative body. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the passage of crucial legislations such as the Waqf Amendment Bill during his closing remarks, while also applauding the House's spirited debates and incisive discussions.

The session was noted for its historic 159-hour sitting time, including unprecedented sessions that ran well past midnight. Dhankhar emphasized the significance of these proceedings, underscoring the House's role in setting high democratic standards and enhancing public faith in the institution.

Insightful debates spanned key topics, including the Union Budget 2025-26 and the President's Address, involving active participation from numerous members. Additionally, discussions on the working of major ministries like Education, Health, and Railways further enriched the legislative process, underscoring the House's commitment to governance and policy advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025