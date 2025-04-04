Historic Legislative Session in Rajya Sabha Concludes with Record Productivity

Rajya Sabha concluded its Budget Session with an outstanding 119% productivity rate, marking another milestone for the legislative body. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the passage of crucial legislations such as the Waqf Amendment Bill during his closing remarks, while also applauding the House's spirited debates and incisive discussions.

The session was noted for its historic 159-hour sitting time, including unprecedented sessions that ran well past midnight. Dhankhar emphasized the significance of these proceedings, underscoring the House's role in setting high democratic standards and enhancing public faith in the institution.

Insightful debates spanned key topics, including the Union Budget 2025-26 and the President's Address, involving active participation from numerous members. Additionally, discussions on the working of major ministries like Education, Health, and Railways further enriched the legislative process, underscoring the House's commitment to governance and policy advancement.

