Hungary's ICC Withdrawal: A Bold Move Amid Global Controversies

After rolling out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungary made waves by declaring its intention to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This move, if carried out, will see Hungary become just the third nation in the ICC's 20-year history to withdraw, following Burundi and the Philippines.

The decision, which challenges the ICC's arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged crimes in Gaza, has ignited backlash from human rights organizations and EU countries committed to international justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)