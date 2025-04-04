Hungary's ICC Withdrawal: A Bold Move Amid Global Controversies
After hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungary announced plans to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), making it only the third country to do so. The decision reflects Hungary's defiance of the ICC's arrest warrant for Netanyahu, sparking criticism from human rights groups and EU member states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:17 IST
After rolling out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungary made waves by declaring its intention to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC).
This move, if carried out, will see Hungary become just the third nation in the ICC's 20-year history to withdraw, following Burundi and the Philippines.
The decision, which challenges the ICC's arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged crimes in Gaza, has ignited backlash from human rights organizations and EU countries committed to international justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- ICC
- withdrawal
- Netanyahu
- crime
- war crimes
- genocide
- international
- Prime Minister
- Viktor Orbán
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Rising Crime Rate Spurs Heated Debate
Swift Justice: Seraikela-Kharswan's Overnight Crime Sweep
Love, Betrayal, and Murder: A Tale of a Disturbing Crime
The Gruesome Crime: Unveiling the Abduction and Killing of a Traditional Healer