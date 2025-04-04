Left Menu

Delhi Waqf Board to Launch Website for Better Property Management

The Delhi Waqf Board, managing nearly 2,000 properties, is set to launch a website to provide information on its functions and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The initiative aims to promote awareness among stakeholders and ensure charitable assets remain dedicated to their intended purposes, while safeguarding heritage sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:41 IST
Delhi Waqf Board to Launch Website for Better Property Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Waqf Board, responsible for overseeing approximately 2,000 donated properties in the capital, is set to enhance transparency and functionality by launching a dedicated website, officials disclosed on Friday.

This initiative aligns with the recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, a legislation crafted to streamline the management of Waqf properties and safeguard heritage sites. The board aims to provide a user-friendly platform featuring a comprehensive list of all registered Waqf properties.

The website is expected to engage the community by educating them about the role and functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board, thereby fostering stakeholder awareness and involvement. The portal will also highlight the commercial potential of properties under Waqf management, which could significantly aid in fundraising for community welfare projects, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025