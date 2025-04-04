Delhi Waqf Board to Launch Website for Better Property Management

The Delhi Waqf Board, responsible for overseeing approximately 2,000 donated properties in the capital, is set to enhance transparency and functionality by launching a dedicated website, officials disclosed on Friday.

This initiative aligns with the recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, a legislation crafted to streamline the management of Waqf properties and safeguard heritage sites. The board aims to provide a user-friendly platform featuring a comprehensive list of all registered Waqf properties.

The website is expected to engage the community by educating them about the role and functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board, thereby fostering stakeholder awareness and involvement. The portal will also highlight the commercial potential of properties under Waqf management, which could significantly aid in fundraising for community welfare projects, officials added.

