Left Menu

Fadnavis Calls for Forensic Science Boost in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advocated for enhanced forensic science labs to combat crime, emphasizing their role in new criminal laws. The use of technology and forensic evidence is crucial for improving conviction rates. Fadnavis also supports training police officers and implementing e-courts for faster justice delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:26 IST
Fadnavis Calls for Forensic Science Boost in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for the strengthening of forensic science laboratories to tackle criminal activities effectively. Speaking at a review meeting, Fadnavis emphasized the need to boost the use of forensic evidence in cases as part of implementing new criminal laws.

He highlighted that forensic evidence plays a key role in around 65% of serious criminal cases and advocated for increasing this percentage. Fadnavis urged the establishment of proper forensic facilities at hospitals and medical colleges to facilitate evidence collection and bolster conviction rates in the state.

To modernize judicial processes, Fadnavis proposed e-summons and e-testimony systems and suggested expanding video conferencing in prisons. Training for police officers on new laws and the exploration of e-court feasibility were also recommended to ensure legal efficiency and quick resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025