Fadnavis Calls for Forensic Science Boost in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advocated for enhanced forensic science labs to combat crime, emphasizing their role in new criminal laws. The use of technology and forensic evidence is crucial for improving conviction rates. Fadnavis also supports training police officers and implementing e-courts for faster justice delivery.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for the strengthening of forensic science laboratories to tackle criminal activities effectively. Speaking at a review meeting, Fadnavis emphasized the need to boost the use of forensic evidence in cases as part of implementing new criminal laws.
He highlighted that forensic evidence plays a key role in around 65% of serious criminal cases and advocated for increasing this percentage. Fadnavis urged the establishment of proper forensic facilities at hospitals and medical colleges to facilitate evidence collection and bolster conviction rates in the state.
To modernize judicial processes, Fadnavis proposed e-summons and e-testimony systems and suggested expanding video conferencing in prisons. Training for police officers on new laws and the exploration of e-court feasibility were also recommended to ensure legal efficiency and quick resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
