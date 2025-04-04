Building Bridges: Interfaith Dialogue at Akal Takht

On Friday, a delegation from the prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind met with acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj. The encounter aimed to tackle religious issues, including those related to the Waqf Bill recently passed by Parliament.

This significant meeting took place at the Secretariat of Akal Takht, where both parties discussed shared challenges and the importance of fostering interfaith cooperation. A mutual commitment to preserving communal harmony between Sikh and Muslim communities was emphasized, with assurances of support and a coordinated response to any emerging issues.

Speaking to the media, Jathedar Gargajj highlighted the nation's beauty in its communal harmony and shared values. He also reflected on the legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, urging respect and equality for all communities while expressing concern over the plight of 'Bandi Singhs'.

(With inputs from agencies.)