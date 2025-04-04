Left Menu

Building Bridges: Interfaith Dialogue at Akal Takht

A delegation from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind met with acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, to discuss religious issues and matters concerning the Waqf Bill. The dialogue aimed to address mutual challenges and deepen interfaith cooperation, ensuring communal harmony between Sikh and Muslim communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Friday, a delegation from the prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind met with acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj. The encounter aimed to tackle religious issues, including those related to the Waqf Bill recently passed by Parliament.

This significant meeting took place at the Secretariat of Akal Takht, where both parties discussed shared challenges and the importance of fostering interfaith cooperation. A mutual commitment to preserving communal harmony between Sikh and Muslim communities was emphasized, with assurances of support and a coordinated response to any emerging issues.

Speaking to the media, Jathedar Gargajj highlighted the nation's beauty in its communal harmony and shared values. He also reflected on the legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, urging respect and equality for all communities while expressing concern over the plight of 'Bandi Singhs'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

