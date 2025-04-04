Left Menu

A Plea for Compassion: NALSA's Call to Release Elderly Inmates

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene in the release of elderly and terminally ill convicted prisoners. Highlighting the conditions faced by these prisoners, NALSA emphasizes the need for compassionate release in accordance with human rights obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:58 IST
The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has taken a significant step in advocating for the release of elderly and terminally ill prisoners in India by filing a petition with the Supreme Court. This move aims to secure the intervention of the apex court in addressing the grim realities faced by these vulnerable inmates.

The petition emphasizes the worsening situation for aged and infirm prisoners who often endure jail without proper medical care or humane living conditions. By drawing attention to their plight, NALSA highlights the violation of fundamental rights and international human rights principles.

In a campaign led by Justice B R Gavai, launched on Human Rights Day 2024, NALSA seeks legal and judicial remedies for the compassionate release of these prisoners. With a significant percentage of prisoners aged 50 and above, urgent action is needed to uphold their dignity and rights.

