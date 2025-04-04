Left Menu

Governor's Strong Stance on Filling Vice Chancellor Post at Karnataka RDPR University

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has set a one-month deadline for the Karnataka government to appoint a new Vice Chancellor for the RDPR University. The university post has been vacant since May 2024. The Governor has also returned a legislative bill concerning the appointment powers seeking clarifications.

In a move signaling administrative urgency, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given the Congress government of Karnataka a one-month deadline to initiate the application process for a new Vice Chancellor at the Karnataka State Rural Development & Panchayat Raj University. The position has been vacant since May 2024 following the departure of former Vice Chancellor Vishnukant S Chatpalli.

The ongoing vacancy is mired in political complexity, with the state legislature passing a bill in December 2024 to amend the process of appointing the Vice Chancellor. However, Governor Gehlot has returned the bill for further clarifications, emphasizing the need to adhere to existing laws until new legislation is enacted.

Governor Gehlot has highlighted the impact of the delay on the university's growth and the prospects of students. In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he warned of taking direct action to appoint the Vice Chancellor if the state fails to act promptly. Official sources indicate that the state will request the Governor's approval of the amendment bill once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

