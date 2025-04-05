Kim Jong Un's Military Maneuvers: North Korea's Strategic Advancements

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the military training of the Korean People's Army's special operations units on Friday, according to state media reports on Saturday. Kim observed tactical exercises and small-arms shooting competitions conducted by the units, as reported by the KCNA state news agency.

Kim highlighted the strengthening of special operations forces as a crucial element of their army-building strategy. He outlined key objectives to enhance operational capabilities, though specifics were not disclosed. Kim also personally tested a newly developed sniper rifle, expressing satisfaction with its performance.

North Korean special operations units are reportedly among those sent to Russia for the conflict in Ukraine, a claim initially denied by Moscow and Pyongyang. However, in October 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not refute their presence, and a North Korean official claimed that such deployment would be lawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)