Left Menu

Judge Orders U.S. to Return Wrongfully Deported Migrant

A judge ruled the U.S. government must return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man wrongfully deported to El Salvador, within three days. Despite challenges from the Trump administration, who argue against their authority to bring him back, the judge's order stands due to a legal error in his deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:00 IST
Judge Orders U.S. to Return Wrongfully Deported Migrant

A U.S. judge has mandated the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador, within three days. This ruling is a recent legal complication for the Trump administration's strict deportation efforts.

The administration contends it lacks legal authority to repatriate Abrego Garcia, but his legal team disagrees, arguing that the government can reverse its own actions. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis issued the order following a court hearing.

The Justice Department plans to appeal the decision, calling the ruling 'indefensible.' The case highlights ongoing tensions over the administration's immigration policies, raising constitutional challenges and drawing scrutiny from various legal entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025