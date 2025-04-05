Judge Orders U.S. to Return Wrongfully Deported Migrant

A U.S. judge has mandated the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador, within three days. This ruling is a recent legal complication for the Trump administration's strict deportation efforts.

The administration contends it lacks legal authority to repatriate Abrego Garcia, but his legal team disagrees, arguing that the government can reverse its own actions. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis issued the order following a court hearing.

The Justice Department plans to appeal the decision, calling the ruling 'indefensible.' The case highlights ongoing tensions over the administration's immigration policies, raising constitutional challenges and drawing scrutiny from various legal entities.

