Maryland Federal Judge Orders Release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia Amidst Controversial Deportation Battle
A federal judge in Maryland has ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from immigration detention, as legal proceedings against his deportation continue. Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national, is challenging the actions of immigration authorities, claiming they are being used to punish him for previous deportation mishaps.
- Country:
- United States
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national fighting deportation, was ordered to be freed from immigration detention by a Maryland federal judge. Judge Paula Xinis mandated his release, highlighting his re-detention without lawful authority after a wrongful deportation to El Salvador.
Garcia's previous deportation to El Salvador, a country he fled from due to gang threats, became a focal point against the aggressive immigration policies under former President Trump. His legal challenge accuses the administration of using deportation as retaliation for exposing their previous errors.
Simultaneously, Garcia faces unrelated criminal charges in Tennessee, alleging human smuggling. He claims these charges are punitive following his successful deportation appeal, with a judge acknowledging potential vindictiveness in the case, stemming from statements made by Trump officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
