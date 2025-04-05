Left Menu

Echoes of Surrender: Maoists in Telangana Choose Peace Over Conflict

Eighty-six members of the banned CPI (Maoists) in Chhattisgarh surrendered in Telangana, marking a shift towards peace. Motivated by welfare initiatives and disillusionment with outdated ideologies, these former rebels opted for a peaceful life. The police encourage further surrenders under the 'Operation Cheyutha' programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, 86 members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) from Chhattisgarh surrendered to the authorities in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana, opting to leave behind a life of violence.

The surrender comes amidst growing signals of disillusionment with naxalism's outdated ideologies, with the rebels showing interest in reintegration into society.

Authorities have noted a positive trend in former Maoists choosing peace, citing development programs aimed at tribal welfare under the police's 'Operation Cheyutha'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

