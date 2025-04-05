Mephedrone Bust: Two Arrested in Nashik

Authorities in Nashik city have arrested two individuals for allegedly possessing mephedrone, a banned drug, valued at Rs 65,000, police reported on Saturday.

An operation led by the anti-narcotics cell, following a tip-off, intercepted the suspects while they attempted to sell the illegal substance at Nandur Naka on Friday night, an official disclosed.

The suspects, identified as Jai Phirke, 25, and Ankush Shantaram Chaudhari, 24, were found with 13 grams of the contraband. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 has been filed, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)