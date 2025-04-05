Left Menu

Mephedrone Bust: Two Arrested in Nashik

Two individuals were apprehended in Nashik for possessing mephedrone valued at Rs 65,000. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the suspects at Nandur Naka. Jai Phirke and Ankush Shantaram Chaudhari face charges under the NDPS Act, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:32 IST
Mephedrone Bust: Two Arrested in Nashik
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Nashik city have arrested two individuals for allegedly possessing mephedrone, a banned drug, valued at Rs 65,000, police reported on Saturday.

An operation led by the anti-narcotics cell, following a tip-off, intercepted the suspects while they attempted to sell the illegal substance at Nandur Naka on Friday night, an official disclosed.

The suspects, identified as Jai Phirke, 25, and Ankush Shantaram Chaudhari, 24, were found with 13 grams of the contraband. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 has been filed, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025