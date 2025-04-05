Left Menu

Inadequacies Exposed in Bhondsi Jail During NHRC Inspection

The National Human Rights Commission's inspection of Bhondsi jail uncovered issues such as insufficient medical staff, mobile phone misuse due to outdated jamming technology, and overcrowding. Led by Special Monitor Balkrishna Goyal, the inspection highlighted serious concerns including a lack of female doctors for female inmates.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) uncovered critical issues during a recent inspection of Gurugram's Bhondsi jail. Key problems included inadequate medical staff, with only one doctor serving over 2,800 inmates, and outdated 2G signal jammers failing to prevent mobile phone use by inmates.

The inspection, led by NHRC Special Monitor Balkrishna Goyal, revealed that female inmates lack access to a female doctor, raising concerns about their capacity to communicate health problems effectively. The inspection further pointed out that sanctioned posts for medical officers remain unfilled, compounding the healthcare challenges.

Additionally, the jail is experiencing overcrowding, housing 2,898 inmates against a sanctioned capacity of 2,412. The NHRC also expressed concern over gangsters reportedly using mobile phones due to the lack of 5G signal jammers. Goyal, while inspecting the jail's facilities, commended the quality of food provided to inmates.

