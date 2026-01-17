Char Dham Pilgrimage: Mobile Phones and Cameras Banned
Starting this year, mobile phones and cameras are completely banned in Uttarakhand's Char Dham temple complexes to prevent disruptions during darshan. Devotees are required to submit devices before entering and can retrieve them afterward. The pilgrimage aims to accommodate over 50 lakh visitors more smoothly than previous seasons.
The Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand will see a significant change as mobile phones and cameras are now banned from all temple complexes. The decision followed a review meeting led by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.
Concerns were raised during the meeting about disruptions caused by these devices in the sacred darshan process. To preserve the sanctity of the pilgrimage, officials have decided to enforce the ban on electronic devices within the temples' premises.
Additionally, arrangements will be made for devotees to store their gadgets securely during their visit. More than 50 lakh visitors are expected this season, with improved measures planned to enhance their experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
