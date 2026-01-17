Char Dham Pilgrimage: Mobile Phones and Cameras Banned

The Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand will see a significant change as mobile phones and cameras are now banned from all temple complexes. The decision followed a review meeting led by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Concerns were raised during the meeting about disruptions caused by these devices in the sacred darshan process. To preserve the sanctity of the pilgrimage, officials have decided to enforce the ban on electronic devices within the temples' premises.

Additionally, arrangements will be made for devotees to store their gadgets securely during their visit. More than 50 lakh visitors are expected this season, with improved measures planned to enhance their experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)