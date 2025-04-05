Kerala High Court Ex-Judge Swindled: Cyber Scam Uncovered

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested three individuals for orchestrating a massive cyber scam that defrauded a retired Kerala High Court judge. The accused, Mohammed Sha, Mirshad N, and Mohammad Sharjil, were apprehended after allegedly swindling Justice Sashidharan Nambiar.

The trio reportedly enticed the former judge into investing Rs 90 lakh in a fake share trading platform with promises of lucrative returns. However, the anticipated profits never materialized, triggering an investigation based on a complaint via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Unfolding a complex web of deceit, investigators discovered over 280 bank transactions linked to the case, with funds eventually being funneled into foreign investments via cryptocurrency. The arrests came after tracking the suspects through mobile surveillance, leading to their capture in Kozhikode.

(With inputs from agencies.)