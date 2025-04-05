Left Menu

Controversy at Ranthambore: VIP Birthday Bash Under Scrutiny

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has urged the Union Forest and Environment Minister to investigate an illegal birthday party held in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. Meena alleges that VIPs were allowed access to protected areas, bypassing rules that apply to the general public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has taken action by reaching out to the Union Forest and Environment Minister. His appeal follows a contentious birthday party held inside the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, which has prompted concerns over alleged illegal activities.

In a communique addressed to Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Meena has called for an urgent probe by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). He demands accountability from forest department officials who reportedly granted VIPs access to the highly guarded sections of the reserve.

Meena claims in his letter that ordinary citizens face stricter restrictions compared to VIPs for entering the core areas of the forest. According to him, numerous vehicles were permitted entry for a Friday night celebration, which he suggests couldn't have occurred without the collusion of forest authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

