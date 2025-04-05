Controversy at Ranthambore: VIP Birthday Bash Under Scrutiny

Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has taken action by reaching out to the Union Forest and Environment Minister. His appeal follows a contentious birthday party held inside the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, which has prompted concerns over alleged illegal activities.

In a communique addressed to Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Meena has called for an urgent probe by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). He demands accountability from forest department officials who reportedly granted VIPs access to the highly guarded sections of the reserve.

Meena claims in his letter that ordinary citizens face stricter restrictions compared to VIPs for entering the core areas of the forest. According to him, numerous vehicles were permitted entry for a Friday night celebration, which he suggests couldn't have occurred without the collusion of forest authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)