Maharashtra's Crackdown on Fake Mathadi Workers: A Digital Overhaul in Labor Management

The Maharashtra government is set to implement a digital overhaul in the registration process for Mathadi workers, aiming to eliminate fake workers masquerading as genuine laborers. Labor Minister Akash Phundkar has announced measures including Aadhaar linking and biometric systems to protect true laborers and deter fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 09:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is initiating strict actions against the rise of fake Mathadi workers, with plans to digitally remodel the registration process of head-loaders, Labor Minister Akash Phundkar has declared.

The administration is constructing a rigorous verification system to identify and eradicate imposters, described as ''extortionists in disguise''. This will involve linking Mathadi worker registrations with Aadhaar, implementing biometric attendance systems, and conducting employer verification, according to the minister.

Phundkar emphasized that fraudulent elements exploiting the system at the expense of legitimate laborers and industry stakeholders will not be tolerated as the government moves to protect genuine Mathadi workers and ensure fair business practices.

