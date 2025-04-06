Left Menu

11 Ukrainian Drones Intercepted by Russian Defence Overnight

Russian air defence units intercepted and neutralized 11 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Belgorod, and Rostov regions, according to the Russian defence ministry. No injuries were reported, although debris from the drones fell on administrative buildings. The announcement was made via a post on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 09:48 IST
Russian air defence forces successfully intercepted and destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement from the Russian defence ministry on Sunday.

The drones were detected and neutralized over the border regions of Kursk and Belgorod, as well as the southern Russian Rostov region, read the ministry's announcement shared on Telegram.

In a related Telegram post, Yuri Slyusar, acting governor of the Rostov region, confirmed there were no injuries from the incident, although drone debris reportedly damaged administrative buildings in one district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

