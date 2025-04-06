Left Menu

Tragedy in Daegu: Firefighting Helicopter Crash Amid Wildfires

A firefighting helicopter in South Korea crashed while battling a wildfire in Daegu, resulting in the death of its pilot. This tragedy comes as the nation grapples with recent wildfires that have claimed over 30 lives and destroyed numerous homes and structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a firefighting helicopter crashed in South Korea's southeastern city of Daegu, claiming the life of its pilot. The accident was reported by Yonhap News Agency.

The helicopter was engaged in operations to combat a wildfire that had erupted in the area. This comes as South Korea faces its worst wildfire disaster in recent times.

The country is currently mourning the loss of at least 30 lives and the destruction of homes and infrastructure due to the rampant wildfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

