Tragedy in Daegu: Firefighting Helicopter Crash Amid Wildfires
A firefighting helicopter in South Korea crashed while battling a wildfire in Daegu, resulting in the death of its pilot. This tragedy comes as the nation grapples with recent wildfires that have claimed over 30 lives and destroyed numerous homes and structures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:17 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In a tragic incident on Sunday, a firefighting helicopter crashed in South Korea's southeastern city of Daegu, claiming the life of its pilot. The accident was reported by Yonhap News Agency.
The helicopter was engaged in operations to combat a wildfire that had erupted in the area. This comes as South Korea faces its worst wildfire disaster in recent times.
The country is currently mourning the loss of at least 30 lives and the destruction of homes and infrastructure due to the rampant wildfires.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Massacre at Fombita Mosque: Tragedy Unfolds in Southwest Niger
Unveiling the Forces Behind Moscow Tragedy: A Year Later
Deadly Wildfires Ravage South Korea: Firefighters Sacrifice Lives Amidst Blazing Battle
Tragic Wildfires Claim Firefighters' Lives in South Korea
Tragedy Strikes: Three Boys Drown in Gujarat River