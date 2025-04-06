Tragedy in Daegu: Firefighting Helicopter Crash Amid Wildfires

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a firefighting helicopter crashed in South Korea's southeastern city of Daegu, claiming the life of its pilot. The accident was reported by Yonhap News Agency.

The helicopter was engaged in operations to combat a wildfire that had erupted in the area. This comes as South Korea faces its worst wildfire disaster in recent times.

The country is currently mourning the loss of at least 30 lives and the destruction of homes and infrastructure due to the rampant wildfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)