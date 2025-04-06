Fraudulent RTO Officer Dupes Vehicle Owners in Ghaziabad
A 38-year-old man, Ashish Sharma, was arrested in Ghaziabad for posing as an RTO officer and scamming vehicle owners through a fake challan scheme. Using vehicle data, he deceived victims into paying fines to avoid permit cancellation. The police tracked him via bank transactions and call records.
A 38-year-old man from Ghaziabad has been arrested by Delhi Police for posing as a Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer in a sophisticated online challan scam. Ashish Sharma allegedly targeted unsuspecting vehicle owners, threatening them with permit cancellation over fake pending challans.
The investigation revealed that Sharma accessed vehicle registration details from unsecured files at the Ghaziabad RTO, where he previously worked as a private agent. He leveraged these details, alongside information from an online app, to pressure victims into transferring fines under false pretenses.
Authorities traced Sharma through meticulous analysis of bank transactions and call records. The arrest led to the recovery of two mobile phones and multiple bank account kits used to execute the fraud. The police are continuing to investigate this case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
