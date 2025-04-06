Christians Under Attack: Allegations Emerge Nationwide

The Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, charged on Sunday that attacks on Christians and their places of worship across India are being backed by the Sangh Parivar.

Satheesan aired these claims following a visit to Fr Davis George's residence—a priest allegedly assaulted by right-wing activists in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Satheesan's assertions shed light on a troubling pattern, with similar incidents reported in states like Odisha, where police purportedly barged into a church and attacked a priest.

The ongoing situation has seen clergy imprisoned under anti-conversion laws, obstructed Christmas services, and demands to remove saints' statues from churches. Satheesan criticized the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill while underscoring the constitutional violations these attacks represent, urging the central government to intervene.

