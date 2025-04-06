Left Menu

Christians Under Attack: Allegations Emerge Nationwide

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, has alleged attacks on Christians across India with Sangh Parivar's backing. Incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha were cited, highlighting overarching concerns about anti-conversion laws and religious freedom. The Congress and INDIA alliance are opposing these infringements on minority rights.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, charged on Sunday that attacks on Christians and their places of worship across India are being backed by the Sangh Parivar.

Satheesan aired these claims following a visit to Fr Davis George's residence—a priest allegedly assaulted by right-wing activists in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Satheesan's assertions shed light on a troubling pattern, with similar incidents reported in states like Odisha, where police purportedly barged into a church and attacked a priest.

The ongoing situation has seen clergy imprisoned under anti-conversion laws, obstructed Christmas services, and demands to remove saints' statues from churches. Satheesan criticized the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill while underscoring the constitutional violations these attacks represent, urging the central government to intervene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

