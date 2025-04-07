Left Menu

Stone-Pelting Rumors Rock Ram Navami Parade

In Nai Sadak, heightened security followed unconfirmed reports of stones being thrown at a Ram Navami procession. Authorities denied the claims, urging calm as investigations couldn't substantiate the allegations. The police emphasized vigilance, while examining videos that allegedly fueled the rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 07-04-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 00:06 IST
Stone-Pelting Rumors Rock Ram Navami Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to allegations of stone-pelting on a Ram Navami procession in Nai Sadak, law enforcement officials increased security measures. Despite the claims, police confirmed the situation remains controlled and called the rumors unsubstantiated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh stated that a complaint was filed by procession organizers, alleging rooftop stone-throwing near Chandreshwar Hata. However, initial investigations and CCTV reviews revealed no supporting evidence.

Authorities implored the public to maintain peace and provide any corroborating footage to assist further inquiries. Meanwhile, reserved police forces were stationed as a precaution, and the police warned that anyone spreading rumors would face serious consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025