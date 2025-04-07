Stone-Pelting Rumors Rock Ram Navami Parade

In response to allegations of stone-pelting on a Ram Navami procession in Nai Sadak, law enforcement officials increased security measures. Despite the claims, police confirmed the situation remains controlled and called the rumors unsubstantiated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh stated that a complaint was filed by procession organizers, alleging rooftop stone-throwing near Chandreshwar Hata. However, initial investigations and CCTV reviews revealed no supporting evidence.

Authorities implored the public to maintain peace and provide any corroborating footage to assist further inquiries. Meanwhile, reserved police forces were stationed as a precaution, and the police warned that anyone spreading rumors would face serious consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)