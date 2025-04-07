Diplomatic Push for Peace in Gaza: UAE and Israel in Talks

The United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, held discussions with Israel's Gideon Saar in Abu Dhabi. The meeting focused on securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, as reported by the UAE state news agency.

The UAE made history as a significant Arab nation to formalize relations with Israel through the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020. This diplomatic relationship has persisted despite the Israeli conflict in Gaza.

These talks highlight the UAE's commitment to maintaining diplomatic channels with Israel while advocating for stability and peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)