Wikimedia Challenges Content Removal Order in Indian Court

Wikimedia, the operator of online encyclopedia Wikipedia, is contesting a New Delhi court's directive to expunge statements described as defamatory from a page about an Indian news outlet. Sources disclosed this week that the appeal was filed following a legal challenge initiated by ANI last year. The court ruling targeted a Wikipedia entry which described ANI as a government 'propaganda tool' and demanded such remarks be retracted.

Now, Wikimedia is pursuing a review before a larger bench in the same court, according to insiders privy to the case who requested anonymity. The dispute underscores growing tensions involving tech platforms and legal mandates in India over content censorship and freedom of expression. Wikimedia has not commented on the issue, despite attempts to reach them by email.

In a related development, Reuters, which holds a 26% stake in ANI, clarified its non-involvement in ANI's operations. The case marks Wikimedia as the latest major tech entity embroiled in Indian legal controversies, following social media platform X's own litigation over blocked posts regarding the 2021 Indian farmers' protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)