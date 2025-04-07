Left Menu

Wikimedia Challenges Content Removal Order in Indian Court

Wikipedia's operator, Wikimedia, is appealing a New Delhi court's order to remove certain content from its page about an Indian news website. The High Court issued the ruling after ANI sued Wikipedia, claiming defamation. Wikimedia is seeking a larger panel's review to overturn the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:47 IST
Wikimedia Challenges Content Removal Order in Indian Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wikimedia, the operator of online encyclopedia Wikipedia, is contesting a New Delhi court's directive to expunge statements described as defamatory from a page about an Indian news outlet. Sources disclosed this week that the appeal was filed following a legal challenge initiated by ANI last year. The court ruling targeted a Wikipedia entry which described ANI as a government 'propaganda tool' and demanded such remarks be retracted.

Now, Wikimedia is pursuing a review before a larger bench in the same court, according to insiders privy to the case who requested anonymity. The dispute underscores growing tensions involving tech platforms and legal mandates in India over content censorship and freedom of expression. Wikimedia has not commented on the issue, despite attempts to reach them by email.

In a related development, Reuters, which holds a 26% stake in ANI, clarified its non-involvement in ANI's operations. The case marks Wikimedia as the latest major tech entity embroiled in Indian legal controversies, following social media platform X's own litigation over blocked posts regarding the 2021 Indian farmers' protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025